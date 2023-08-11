PS Omollo urges investors to venture into private security sector

The government has invited local and international investors to take advantage of the nascent private security sector.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo noted that the Sh100 billion-a-year sector has huge potential that can be harnessed to maintain law and order.

The PS, who presided over the launch of the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) regional office in Kisumu County, noted that the success of the sector will ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“We invite willing investors to come on board through the establishment of modern training facilities, which can help us truly fortify the foundation of our private security sector and bolster its capabilities,” he said.

“We have already seen the potential that lies in this industry that currently employs close to one million people. This highlights how a critical driver the sector is for the economy in terms of job creation and contribution to Kenya’s GDP growth,” he added.

Dr Omollo reiterated that private security training institutions should meet national training standards and international best practices to produce skilled manpower not only for the Kenyan market but also for the global market.

Private Security Training Institute

To achieve this, the government has approved C and M Private Security Training Institute in Kisumu County as the first accredited private security training institution in the Lake region.

“It not only meets the growing demand for well-trained professionals but also raises the bar by ensuring the highest level of professionalism, competence and integrity in the private security sector,” he said during the event held at Mamboleo Showground.

To promote accountability, he pointed out that the introduction of mandatory registration of private security guards is not only an essential step in promoting a higher level of professionalism within the industry but also provides a structured framework for monitoring and regulating their activities while on duty.

Dr Omollo said all private security officers who have completed training per the Private Security Training Curriculum will be issued with Security Force Numbers.

“This number serves as a distinctive identifier, designed to streamline the recognition of private security officers by the general public and also to facilitate the government’s ability to monitor and manage licensed private security personnel effectively,” he said.

He, however, called on citizens, corporate bodies, companies and organisations in the country to ensure the welfare of private security guards, especially in terms of their remuneration and working conditions.