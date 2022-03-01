PS Julius Korir, wife get chance to settle domestic violence row outside court

Julius Korir

Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Korir. He had been summoned to answer to charges of wife battering. 

Photo credit: File

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court has given Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Korir and his estranged wife a month to settle their differences before a decision can be reached on whether he will be charged with domestic violence or not. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.