PS Julius Korir, wife get chance to settle domestic violence row outside court

A Nairobi court has given Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Korir and his estranged wife a month to settle their differences before a decision can be reached on whether he will be charged with domestic violence or not.

Milimani chief magistrate Susan Shitubi on Tuesday allowed a request by Mr Korir's lawyer, Retired Justice Nicholas Ombija, to give the PS 30 days to enable him settle the matter with Ms Evelyn Chepkoech out of court.

Ms Chepkoech, through her lawyer, confirmed that the PS has approached her in a bid to resolve the criminal case via the alternative dispute resolution mechanism. She did not oppose the request to give her husband more time.

The magistrate was informed that the PS intends to transfer some properties to her as a condition for resolving their domestic rows.

However, the DPP, through lawyer Alice Muthangani, had opposed the 30-day grace period saying she has instructions to give the parties 14 days to see if they will reconcile.

The PS is accused of assaulting his wife while she was expectant. He allegedly committed the offence on September 17, 2020 in Karen estate, Nairobi County.