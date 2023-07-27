Protests aftermath: Azimio to hold national prayers in honour of the dead

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition will on Friday (July 28, 2023) hold interdenominational prayers across the country for Kenyans who lost their lives during anti-government protests.

It will also announce its next steps in its agitation for the lowering of the cost of living among other issues.

Women leaders light candles and lay flowers at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi on July 26, 2023, during a vigil in honour of protesters killed during anti-government protests. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

This was revealed by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a candlelight vigil in honour of the dead at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Wednesday.

Mr Musyoka revealed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga will officially launch a fund to assist the families of the victims today, explaining that they were unable to do so yesterday due to delays in logistical arrangements and paperwork.

Azimio supporters hold vigils across the country

On Wednesday, thousands of Azimio supporters across the country lit candles in honour of protest victims. Hundreds of residents in Kisumu, Siaya, Kisii and Homa Bay came out to hold solidarity marches, lighting candles and laying flowers on the same day that planned protests were cancelled in favour of the vigils.

In Homa Bay, Governor Gladys Wanga and her deputy Oyugi Magwanga led peaceful demonstrators in lighting candles in honour of victims of police brutality during protests. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

In Homa Bay, Governor Gladys Wanga announced that her administration would waive medical bills for patients admitted to public hospitals after being injured during last week's demonstrations, as well as support the families of those who lost loved ones.

The county's candle-lighting ceremony was held at the Rusinga Island Lodge on Rusinga Island.

One person was beheaded by unknown assailants in Sondu town on 13 July, while at least 10 people were injured in Homa Bay town during the three days of protests.

In Kisii town, Azimio supporters led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Youth League chairman Denis Mosoti gathered at the Capital roundabout and sang hymns before staging a peaceful procession in various streets.

Four people were reportedly shot dead by police in the county during Saba Saba demonstrations on July 7.

Candles lit at the Capital Roundabout in honour of four people shot dead by police during Saba Saba demonstrations in Kisii. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

On Tuesday, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, his deputy Dr Robert Monda, Woman Representative Dorice Aburi, and MPs Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), Obadiah Barongo (Bomachoge Borabu) and Irene Mayaka (Nominated) condemned police brutality.

In Kisumu, leaders gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to light candles in honour of eight people killed during anti-government protests.

In Siaya, Governor James Orengo alongside assembly Speaker George Okode joined other residents in lighting candles at Ahindi Gardens in Siaya town.

In Mombasa, locals gathered to light candles at Pembe za Ndovu in honour of victims of police brutality. Politicians and human rights activists condemned the police for brutalising protesters.

Azimio supporters at the famous Pembe za Ndovu in Mombasa to pay tribute to anti-government demonstrators who were shot dead. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru City, the families of two men, Benjamin Imbi and John Okoth Obonyo, who were shot dead by police during last week's protests, appealed for help to give their loved ones a decent send-off.

Died on the spot

Mr Imbi died on the spot while Mr Obonyo succumbed to gunshot wounds while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital on Friday last week.

The families, speaking during a vigil at Christ the King Cathedral, said they were yet to bury their loved ones as police insisted that post-mortems must be carried out on the bodies before burial but they are unable to raise the Sh50,000 needed for the process.