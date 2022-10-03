Protect public servants, union asks state

Public servants have raised concerns over increased vilification by a section of leaders affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over their alleged involvement in politics ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Through the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS), they said that the attacks targeted at civil servants, especially the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), are creating a hostile environment for the workers who are key to service delivery.

The union’s deputy national organizing secretary Wilson Asingo while appealing to President William Ruto’s administration to protect them urged that action should be taken against those found culpable.

“Politicians and governments come and go but the civil service remains right at the centre of public policy implementation and service delivery.

The union’s deputy national treasurer Judy Wangari, has, however, called on the government to align the civil service to UDA policies for the realisation of its manifesto and effective service delivery.

As core workers who are expected to serve the government of the day, Ms Wangari called on politicians not to condemn the workers.

“I was impressed when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua issued a reconciliatory message, indicating that he understood the plight of public administrators and that they should be ready to serve diligently,” she said.

“With his experience as a District Officer during the reign of former President Daniel arap Moi, the DP understands the challenges associated with the positions,” she added.

Citing a case in Maragua where the county commissioner and chiefs of the area allegedly stormed out of a meeting over claims of public humiliation, Ms Wangari cautioned that the move poses a risk to the security of the officers.

Coupled with the recent incident of Turkana killings, she noted that the occurrences are creating a dangerous trend which should be nipped in the bud before things get out of hand.

During the banditry attack in Turkana East, 11 people, including a chief and eight police officers were killed as they pursued suspected Pokot bandits who had raided and made away with livestock.

Mr Gachagua, has, however, promised that the UDA administration will restore public service morale to efficiently serve Kenyans and deliver on UDA manifesto and policy.

The DP called on Kenyans to support them to take back the economy to where former President Mwai Kibaki left it.