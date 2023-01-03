Prosecution seeks to detain Mulot SIM swap fraud suspect David Mutai for 7 days

Police have filed an application seeking to detain Mr David Mutai, the main suspect in a SIM swap fraud.

The prosecution filed an application at the Kiambu Law Courts requesting to continue detaining the suspect at Muthaiga Police Station for seven more days as the investigations continue.

An affidavit filed by the Investigating Officer only identified as Mr Kinyua stated there was a need to detain the suspect for seven days.

He said that during the seven days, the detectives will verify the sim cards and invite the public to record statements.

According to the affidavit, the suspect’s life will be in danger should he be released by the court. He said that when the suspect was arrested in Kericho County an angry mob almost lynched him.

Mr Felix Kiprono and Mr Philip Muhizi who are the lawyers representing the suspect opposed the application saying the investigating officers had indicated clearly what they want to do during the seven days.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Meresia Opondo directed that the suspect be presented in court on

Thursday at 10 am.

This comes just a day after Mutai’s lawyers claimed that he had been tortured and not eaten for two days.

“Our client has been denied food for two days, when the information reached us, we purchased food and took it to the station but we were never allowed to see him,” claimed Mr Kiprono.

He also claimed that officers at the Muthaiga Police Station refused to hand over the meal to the suspect.

He claimed that they were also denied a chance to have a word with the suspect and were ordered to seek permission from the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road where they were turned away.

It has now emerged that the suspect has never recorded any statement since he was arrested.

The lawyer have oppsed any move by the DCI detectives to continue detaining their client.

Two days ago, the lawyer Mr Kiprono shared an image while having a word with the suspect who appeared to be okay.

His other lawyer, Mr Philip Langat said that he had already noticed a behaviour akin to denial of rights.

“The current government has always maintained that the rule of law must be followed. We will follow the law and seek justice without fear or favour,” he said.

He said that the case of their client was a perfect case of being condemned and unheard.

Three days ago, the DCI in a statement said that they had arrested the suspect whom they accuse of being behind the Mulot SIM swap syndicate.

Mr Mutai was spotted by members, leading to his arrest in Kericho County.

The suspect is linked to an incident where a lawmaker lost Sh941,000 while he was out of the country on official duties.

This happened between December 1 and December 2, 2022.