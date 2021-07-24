News

Prime

Prof Kiama Gitahi facing toughest exam yet

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Managing humans in a university is a different animal altogether, as Prof Gitahi is realising since taking over as the UoN boss in June 2020.
  • Prof Gitahi says he is trying his best to treat the unhealthy animal that is the University of Nairobi.

Someone should one day ask Prof Kiama Gitahi, the vice-chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN), whether he sometimes wonders if he should have stuck with veterinary medicine and not bothered to join management.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.