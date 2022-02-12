Prof George Wajackoyah of Roots Party pledges to legalise bhang

George Wajackoyah

Roots Party of Kenya Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Presidential hopeful Professor George Wajackoyah has pledged to legalise bhang if elected during the August 9 General Election.

