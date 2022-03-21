Probox driver with screaming female passenger arrested

The driver of a Toyota Probox that was captured speeding with a screaming female passenger has been arrested and the vehicle detained at the Kasarani Police Station, sub-county Police Commander Peter Mwanzo has confirmed.

In the disturbing clip, the passenger is seen screaming to be let out of the vehicle at night, calls that the driver ignores as he continues speeding, much to the shock of other motorists.

Mr Mwanzo said the driver had recorded a statement in which he claims the woman, a medical student at Kenyatta University, is his girlfriend.

Was not injured

"We will charge him in court because of the manner he handled the incident, it could have easily turned fatal," Mr Mwanzo said.

Police said the woman was not injured and is expected to record her statement today.

"Contrary to what people think, this was not a kidnapping incident," Mr Mwanzo added.

It is reported that the driver picked up the woman at Kenyatta University and the two headed towards Ruiru.