Probe underway into attack on journalists by police, IG Koome says

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on Tuesday assured journalists of protection during police operations.

The police chief also confirmed that investigations into an attack on journalists by police officers during last week's Azimio protests is underway.

He said his office has received several complaints following the attack on members of the press.

One of the complaints was filed by Haki Africa, a local human rights organisation, that has called on the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service and the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority to take action against an officer caught on camera attacking journalists.

"I assure journalists that you are safe and secure. I have relatives and close friends, who are journalists--can you imagine one day waking up with the wish to harm such? I assure you of a good working relationship and of your safety, anytime you feel in any way threatened or having an issue causing you discomfort regarding your security, [reach out to me]," the police boss said.

Koome spoke at the Kenya School of Government on the sidelines of the ongoing interviews for the Deputy Inspector General of Police position which fell vacant last month following the retirement of Mr Edward Mbugua.

"We have received those complaints, they are being well handled please bear with us, give us sometime," he said.

On Northlands invasion, Mr Koome defended his officers slow response at the farm

claiming that most of the officers has been deployed to various parts of Nairobi where demos were taking place.

"You remember that day we had officers spread all over in Kibera, Tassia, Kawangwe and were responding to situations as we were receiving distress calls from all over the city. We did well as a service but again we are subject to audit by fellow citizens and life is a leaning process you keep improving everyday," he said.

The National Police Service Commission appointed Abdalla Komesha to the position in acting capacity.

12 senior police officers including the new Director of police operations Munga Nyale, former Police spokesman Bruno Shioso, the commander of General Seevice Unit Douglas Kanja and the Director Chaplaincy and Counseling Dr Vincent Makokha services are amongst the candidates set to be interviewed.