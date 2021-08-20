MKU Graduation
Private universities bag 28,000 students

By  Faith Nyamai

  • Ever since the government lowered the university entry grade to C+ (plus), private universities have been struggling to get new students.
  • This necessitated the private universities-government collaboration to ensure the institutions do not lack students.

Private universities got a total of 28,063 government-sponsored students in this year’s placement, giving the institutions a lifeline amid shrinking finances due to falling numbers of self-sponsored students.

