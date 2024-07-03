Private security firms hike charges as protests persist

Private security firms have increased charges for their services due to high demand from traders and firms seeking to safeguard property, in the wake of the ongoing protests across the country.

Many businesses have suffered losses running into millions of shillings after protests sparked by the now-shelved Finance Bill 2024 turned chaotic in most parts of the country. Businesses have been looted in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Business owners in downtown Nairobi on Tuesday mobilised and armed themselves with wooden clubs and bars to protect their businesses from looters, having suffered losses last week.

In the North Rift, and Uasin Gishu County specifically, most real estate investors and businessmen have hired additional private guards to beef up their security.

The anti-tax demos have largely been peaceful but last week, property was looted or damaged in many regions where the anti-tax demos were held.

“There is increased demand for private guards by investors who want to protect their property against damage, should chaos happen like last Tuesday,” said Joshua Too, a private security firm operator in Eldoret.

Losing stock to looters

A spot check by Nation.Africa established that some traders have held back re-stocking goods for fear of losing stock to looters.

“I do not want a repeat of what occurred last week when I lost property worth millions of shillings to the rowdy protesters,” said Amos Kamau, a trader in Eldoret town.

The Kenya National Private Security Workers Union said private security guards complement the National Police Service in helping to enforce law and order during protests.

The secretary-general and founder of the union Isaac Andabwa said there was a need to train the private guards on modern security techniques and equip them with appropriate equipment to effectively deal with criminals.

“As much as the private guards are in demand, there are a lot of reforms to be done to empower them with proper security skills and equipment to enable them to complement government security agents in protecting lives and property,” said Mr Andabwa.

Teams of security personnel including the police and military have been deployed to quell acts of violence in major towns where youths are demanding a raft of changes in the government including punitive taxation and rampant corruption in government.

Last week’s demonstrations

Eldoret Town has been the epicenter of the demonstrations in the North Rift and four people were killed while scores of others sustained injuries during last week’s demonstrations. 15 suspects were arraigned before an Eldoret court charged with looting and destruction of property.

Several premises including two major nightclubs and restaurants, a municipal court, and some vehicles were razed down after the protests turned chaotic in Eldoret. The Kenya National Library and Geminia Insurance Company Ltd building were also reduced to ashes.

Kenyans were opposed to the Finance Bill 2024 that was eventually passed by Parliament but President William Ruto declined to assent to it and withdrew it in an attempt to calm tensions.

The proprietor of HL Chemist and mobile phones store, Morgan Kipkoech, lost Sh10 million worth of goods after rowdy demonstrators broke into the premises and looted property.

Several TV sets

Rugendo Bata shoe dealer David Wakaimba, 89, lost stock worth Sh100 million, while the owner of Baniyas Square Club and Restaurant lost over Sh40 million when the demonstrators broke into the premises and looted several TV sets, public address system assorted alcohol among other properties.

Security teams were deployed to strategic positions while anti-riot police patrolled major towns to help contain acts of lawlessness.