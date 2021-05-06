Private schools defy State on Grade Four reopening

Playing children

Children play at Langas Estate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on March 17, 2020. Private schools want Grade Four learners to report back early, arguing that having them in the institutions is better than their staying idle at home. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Several schools have defended the move, saying it was done in consultation with parents.
  • Grade Fours are to stay home to allow others to finish Third Term.

Some private schools have defied a Ministry of Education directive on the opening date for Grade Four learners and asked them to resume school next week when institutions reopen for the Third Term.

