NHIF building
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Private hospitals threaten to stop offering dialysis in NHIF pay row

logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The insurer plans to increase the frequency of dialysis sessions from the current two to three a week.
  • The Kenya Association of Private Hospitals has said the move by NHIF is unfair to patients and hospitals.

Kidney specialists and patients who need dialysis have criticised the reduction by the national medical insurer of reimbursements from Sh9,500 to Sh6,500, as private hospitals say it will not be feasible to treat the patients. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.