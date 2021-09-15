Private firm picked to audit spending at Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s office

Ronalds Ltd Liability Partnership (LLP), a private company, is expected to win the tender to look into the financial accounts of the Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s office for the past two financial years.

The firm, which quoted Sh18.47 million, was recommended by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai after getting 91 per cent – the highest score.

Details of the bidding are contained in a document submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PKF Kenya LLP, whose quotation was Sh21.23 million, was second with a score of 88.1 per cent.

If approved, Ronalds Ltd LLP will audit the records of the Office of Auditor-General for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years.

The company will also look into the office’s mortgage and car loan programmes for the 2015/16 fiscal year.

Ronalds Ltd LLP lost a chance to audit the institution’s Sh41.19 billion for the 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years in August 2019.

Ronalds and Associates did not win the tender despite having the least quotation of Sh31.6 million.

Mr Sialai urged the committee, which is chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, to speed up the approval of Ronalds Ltd LLP.

“A notification of intention to enter into a contract was issued to M/s Ronalds Ltd Liability Partnership and accepted on May 24, 2021. There was no appeal from the other bidders,” Mr Sialai said.

The Auditor-General looks into spending by the national and devolved governments.

A negotiation team has been formed in line with the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act.

Eight firms submitted bids when Parliament advertised the tender on February 19.

They included PKF Kenya LLP, Ronalds LLP, Kiarie Kang’ethe and Nelson and Francis LLP in joint venture with Growth Path Consultants.

The others were Said Abeid Said, Ambale Ogot, Mazars and FH and Company.