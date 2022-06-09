Prisons trailblazer Wanini Kireri buried

President Uhuru Kenyatta today led the country in eulogizing the late Wanini Kireri, who was the first woman commandant of the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

In a speech read on his behalf by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Head of State eulogised the senior prisons officer as the epitome of hard work whose rise through the ranks to the third-highest in the prisons department was no mean achievement.

“The country has lost a selfless, dedicated patriot who gave her entire life to serving the country. Everywhere the late Wanini worked, she always left a mark, both physical and emotional,” said President Kenyatta.

The President said the country has lost a Kenyan who was inspiring and a role model especially to the Kenyan women.

President Kenyatta described her management of prisons college as unprecedented, illustrating that women have “untapped potential and that they only need opportunities to deliver”.

She was a trailblazer

“At a time when prisons were viewed as dens of death, Wanini turned around that perception by initiating programmes for inmates which gave the institutions a humane image. I have been following her deeds keenly and indeed she was a trailblazer,” the Head of State said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i at the graveside of the late Commandant of Prison Staff Training college Wanini Kireri during the burial on Thursday at Daiga village, Laikipia East Sub County. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu | Nation Media Group

To honour her exemplary performance, President Kenyatta directed that one of the buildings at the college in Ruiru be named after her.

Wanini died on May 31 aged 60 after a short illness and was buried at her home in Daiga, Laikipia East sub-county. Ms Wanini leaves behind a son, Mr Ian Kireri.

The funeral ceremony was both emotional and colourful, with Mr Matiang’i saying he had lost a dedicated person in his ministry.

“I am greatly saddened by the demise of Wanini, one of my dedicated officers and a personal friend. She was such an excellent performer and that is why the President used her as an example to benchmark on public service delivery,” Mr Matiang’i said.

The CS avoided talking about politics or any other national issue and concentrated on articulating the achievements of the fallen officer.

The Kenya prisons music band entertained mourners with soothing tunes. They were adorned in ceremonial dress and later mounted a guard of honour, performing a 21-gun salute soon after the casket was lowered into the grave.

The casket was carried by officers of her rank – senior deputy general commissioner.