Prisons PS Mary Muthoni wants cases of mothers jailed with children fast-tracked

The Correctional Services Department wants the Judiciary to fast-track cases involving mothers accompanied by their children in prison to reduce the number of minors in detention facilities.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said they were keen to ensure children grow in a home environment surrounded by their relatives and engaged in childhood activities.

Recounting her experience after finding a four-day infant with the mother at Embu GK Prison, Ms Muthoni said they had started engaging the Judiciary to see such cases speeded up.

She observed that such children were prone to contracting communicable diseases, as well as living with the stigma that comes with growing up in jail.

“The children have not committed any offences. I am imagining how that (four-day infant) will go for the next four years in case the mother is detained for that long. I have pleaded that some of the cases are fast-tracked so that we don’t keep mothers who have children in remand for years on end,” she told the Nation in an interview.

The PS, however, made it clear that she was not pushing for the offenders to be released without due process being followed just because they had children.

Daycare units

Ms Muthoni said the department had started day care units for children below four years who were accompanying their mothers in prison.

She reiterated her department’s desire to see former inmates integrate well into the community after serving their terms.

Towards this end, she said, prisons were inculcating different skills among the inmates to help them take care of their needs once they are released.

She hailed Embu GK Prison for starting various projects like modern farming using drip irrigation that has seen the facility grow vegetables that are distributed to other prisons.

Ms Muthoni commended the prison for seeking to be self-reliant and generating resources from within and promised to help the facility double the irrigated section of the farm.