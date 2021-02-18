Prisons officers receive state commendation awards

Kenya Prisons Service Training College commandant Wanini Kireri receives her badge of honour on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (8)

By  Joseph Ndunda

Nation Media Group

Kenya Prisons Service Training College commandant Wanini Kireri emerged the best during this year’s prison department’s state commendation for excellence in service.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.