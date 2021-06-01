Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi
Prisons bosses to face MPs over Sh6.2 billion tenders

By  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • The officers will face the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi to shed light on the pending bills, even as earlier reports by a multi-agency team dismissed some of the bills as not genuine.

Former senior prison officers and heads of procurement who worked in prisons from 2009, are set to face a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as MPs begin the probe of Sh6.2 billion pending bills in the State department of correctional services.

