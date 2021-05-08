Jane Muthoni and Nelson Ng’ang’a
Principal’s last warning to husband’s ‘lover’: Since when did a thief own what she has stolen?

By  Vincent Achuka

What you need to know:

  • It all started with Ms Jane Muthoni, the principal of Icaciri Secondary, suspecting that her husband, Mr Simon Mbuthi, the head of Kiru Boys, was cheating on her with a lass. 
  • Then came threats and police intervention that seemingly did not work. She planned for the worst.

The plan to kill former Kiru Boys High School principal Simon Mbuthi was hatched after the failure by his would be assassins to kill his suspected lover, Ms Margaret Kimindiri, as ordered by his wife Ms Jane Muthoni, who was recently found guilty of murder and is awaiting sentencing. 

