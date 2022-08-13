Presidential results verification enters day three

Verification of presidential results at the national tallying centre -- Bomas of Kenya -- has entered day three.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is in a race against time to meet the Tuesday deadline and has set up more desks to expedite the process.

The verification desks have now been increased to seven to 14 currently with returning officers streaming into the Bomas auditorium.

So far, results from six more constituencies have been announced bringing the total results released so far to 55 constituencies.

The new ones are Luanda, Tongaren, Kiambu Town, Bomachoge Chache, Kitui West, and Butere, adding to the 49 results two days earlier.

This now brings to 12,204 polling stations out of the 46,229 expected stations representing 26.39 percent of the total.

While announcing the latest results, Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya said the electoral agency has corrected an error in Kiambu Town.

He said there was an error in Form 34B though Form 34A had the correct figures but the anomaly has been corrected in the Form 34C.

“Result from Thindigua primary was captured as 11 instead of 111 for Raila Odinga but that has since been corrected in Form 34C. The number is 14,860,” said Mr Nyang’aya.

According to the results, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading with 2,061,909 votes against Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Dr William Ruto who has 1,708,801 votes. The numbers are from 3,797,205 valid votes and 5,762,180 registered voters equating to 64.45 percent voter turnout so far.

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has 17,770 votes and his Agano counterpart David Mwaure Waihiga has 8,725 votes.