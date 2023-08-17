President William Ruto nominates Andrew Mukite Musangi for CBK Chaiperson job

Andrew Mukite Musangi has been nominated by President William Ruto to take over as the Chairperson of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), following the exit of Mohammed Nyaoga whose tenure at the apex bank drew to an end on June 17th.

Mr Musangi is an advocate of the High Court and serves as Senior Consultant at LJA Associated LLP, a law firm whose portfolio of clients is characterised by players in the financial services sector including banks, insurance companies, parastatals and other government agencies.

Also read: Ruto picks former PS for Central Bank deputy governor

He is also currently holding the position of Chairman of the Board at the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority while also serving as a non-executive director at listed entity, Centum Investments.

He is a previous Chairman of the Law Society of Kenya, Rift Valley Branch.

From 2005-2012 Mr. Musangi served as a Council member of the Nakuru Business Association.