President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Paul Ngei's son

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Joseph Kioli Ngei as a successful farmer and businessman who contributed immensely to Kenya's socioeconomic transformation through his agricultural exploits over the years.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Kenya's freedom hero Paul Ngei following the death of the late veteran politician's son Joseph Kioli Ngei. 

