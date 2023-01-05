President Ruto wraps up 4-day Coast tour

President William Ruto wound up his four-day tour of the Coast by outlining strategies for dealing with the challenges bedevilling the region, including water shortage, drug abuse and a shattered economy.

He assured the region that he will eradicate widespread drug abuse that has seen many youths wallow in addiction. On his November visit, he announced that he had constituted a multiagency security team to go after drug cartels.

“We will eradicate illicit drugs and help our youths from the bondage of alcoholism and drug abuse,” said the President.

Also, security teams were reshuffled. Mombasa county commissioner John Otieno has been promoted to head the North-Eastern region. His Taita Taveta counterpart Rhoda Onyancha now takes over the Coast region from Mr John Elungata, who was recalled to the Ministry of Interior headquarters for redeployment.

Dr Ruto directed agencies dealing with crime to ensure the drug cartels leave Kenya.

Some of the drug addicts who had been rehabilitated have relapsed and this has been blamed on ease of access to the drugs, including heroin and cocaine.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali promised to work with Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and other leaders to rid the region of the drug problem.

“I know we are battling [with] drug abuse challenges, but we are now in government and we will crack the whip and deal with all the barons. We will get rid of drugs in Mombasa; governor, you must join us in this fight so that we deal with this monster.”

Some of the addicts engage in crimes, including knifing residents and others taking over the main matatu stations, especially at Mwembe Tayari, where some work as touts. The majority, however, live in drug dens where they inject themselves and turn into zombies.

Cases of drug abuse continue to surge in the region, with stakeholders blaming county governments for failing to rehabilitate hundreds of youth hooked on cocaine, bhang, marijuana, heroin, and prescription drugs.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) Coast regional manager George Karisa revealed that the region has 18,000 injecting drug users, with Mombasa carrying the highest burden.

“The situation is bad; this menace is saddening. Statistics from Nacada show 29.3 per cent of the Coast region’s population is hooked on one type of substance. That is a very big percentage, meaning among the 29, one is either hooked on alcohol, cigarettes, or any hard drugs. Abuse of prescription drugs is also spiking, we have a lot of challenges,” he said.