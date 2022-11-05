President Ruto: We have raised Sh25 billion towards mitigating effects of drought

President William Ruto has raised about Sh25 billion to mitigate the effects of drought and famine which has hit the country hard.

The head of state, while speaking in Nakaalei, Turkana County where he flagged off the distribution of relief food and launch of livestock take-off programme, assured Kenyans of his government's commitment in ensuring no one dies of hunger.

In a move to provide food and water to 4.5 million Kenyans, livestock and wildlife, President Ruto disclosed that the country's development partners have given out Sh20 billion while his government has committed Sh4.5 billion.

"The resources that have been put together by our development partners so far has raised Sh20 billion and government of Kenya has committed Sh4.5 billion," he said.

"Next week with our development partners again, Kenyans of goodwill and corporates, we are coming together hopefully to raise another Sh10 billion to get food for Kenyans, livestock and our wildlife."

According to President Ruto, the government has released Sh200 million to provide water and food to the wildlife in national parks and game reserves.

"We have lost significant heads of livestock. Almost 2.5 million livestock have died in this drought and a significant number of our wildlife. We have committed Sh200 million to supply water and food to our wildlife in game parks and national reserves," he said.

Dr Ruto went ahead to say the government will continue to provide relief food to the affected Kenyans until the time when the country will have bumper harvest.

"We have agreed as leaders of both the national and county governments that we have a serious problem of hunger and drought and we will collaborate to tackle hunger so that we ensure that food reaches grassroots. We have come together with our development partners from all countries in looking for food and means that will ensure that all Kenyans get food."

The head of state said the relief food will be going to schools, to ensure that no child drops out because of food, as well as hospitals.

President Ruto, who was accompanied by accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries, Florence Bore (Labour) and Rebecca Miano (East Africa and Asal), ambassadors of various countries to Kenya and a host leaders, underscored on the need of farmers been supported with seeds and fertilizer to allow the country achieve food security agenda.

For this to be achieved, President Ruto said his government will use Sh12 billion in ensuring that farmers across the country get the much needed support for their production.

"I would like to inform farmers in Turkana and across the country that the government will provide you with seeds and fertilizer on low cost and that is the only way to deal with hunger. Our farmers can produce for domestic consumption as well as for export," he said.

An estimated 3.5 million Kenyans are facing starvation due to prolonged drought and erratic rains with those affected are from semi-arid and arid counties in northern Kenya.

President Ruto said the country has a deficit of 10 million bags of maize something which needs to be dealt with in the next planting season.