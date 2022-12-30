President Ruto to celebrate New Year in Mombasa

President William Ruto is planning to celebrate the arrival of the New Year in Mombasa, according to a statement from State House.

On the evening of December 31, Dr Ruto will attend an interdenominational service for the crossover sermon.

Dr Ruto’s predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had a tradition of celebrating the New Year at the Coast, often starting his holiday break after the Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12.

The President celebrated Christmas at his rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County, before attending a church service on Christmas Day.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, a close ally of the President, revealed that the President’s visit to Mombasa is also related to his plans to restructure the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

KPA leadership

According to Mr Ali, the President will spend time in the Coast region even as the search for a new KPA Managing Director and Chairman is ongoing.

The Nyali MP, who is the only legislator elected on the President’s United Democratic Alliance party in Mombasa County, said that plans are in progress to appoint a new leadership for the port.

He assured Coast residents that the President would work to ensure that the region benefits significantly from the port, including creating opportunities for its youth at the port.

“The national government has put robust measures to ensure Coast people are no longer marginalised and squatters in their own country. We will open the gates of the port to accommodate Coast people.

“During campaigns, we promised to revert port operations to Mombasa haven’t we done it?” he asked hundreds of residents who had gathered at Treasury Square during the launch of a youth empowerment programme.

KPA is one of the state corporations that are highly sought after by politicians and traders who hope to benefit from the large projects it undertakes.

It is also highly profitable, generating a profit after tax of Sh15.4 billion in the last fiscal year.

The port changes also come amid ambitious plans by President Ruto to revive the coast region’s economy through trade, value addition and manufacturing.

In February last year, former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani appointed Mr John Mwangemi as acting KPA MD, replacing Mr Rashid Salim who had been acting for more than a year.

Mr Salim had taken over from Mr Daniel Manduku (now Nyaribari Masaba MP), who resigned in March 2020 over alleged irregular procurement and unlawful awarding of tenders at KPA.

Significant changes are expected at KPA as a result of ongoing audits of various projects at the organisation. Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has indicated that the changes are aimed at streamlining operations and reducing bureaucracy.

In a previous interview, Mr Murkomen questioned the need for KPA to have seven general managers. According to sources, some heads may roll in the coming weeks. The Cabinet Secretary confirmed that there are plans to improve efficiency at the state corporation.

Close collaboration

Mr Ali said President Ruto’s government will work closely with Mombasa county.

General (Rtd) Kibwana was in July reappointed as the KPA chairman.

Gen (Rtd) Kibwana was reappointed one year after leaving the office after his term for the same position expired in June last year.

In a Gazette notice dated July 13, 2022, the-then President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Kibwana as chairperson of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Board while Mr Yatani appointed him KPA board chair.

President Ruto made his first visit to the Port of Mombasa since he was elected in November to familiarise himself with its operations amid plans to restructure its management and improve efficiency.

