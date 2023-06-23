President Ruto's mother covers reporter with 'shuka' claiming her dress is 'too short'

Drama unfolded when President William Ruto's mother decided to cover a female journalist with a Maasai Shuka, claiming she was not decent at a public function.

The journalist, who is a camerawoman working for one of the national television stations, took the shuka and wrapped it around her waist to the cheers of the excited crowd during the title award ceremony for more than 500 residents of Uasin Gishu.

After wrapping the lady with the leso, Mama Sara used her speech to advise mothers to continue the culture of walking with lesos to help such young women, especially at public functions attended by honourable members of the public.

"I ask mothers not to forget the tradition of walking with Kanga, today you have seen how important it is. If we didn't have the leso, my granddaughter, who is being photographed here, would have continued to shame all of us sitting here," said Mama Sara.

As the crowd cheered her on for her kindness to the journalist, Mama Sara stressed the importance of young mothers being moral, especially in public gatherings.

She, however, advised the girl not to be ashamed but to accept the advice of elders on dress code morality in order to become moral people in the society.

Mama Sara gave the advice in Kalenjin, while Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii translated it into Kiswahili.

"My child, don't be angry about what I have done. I did it as a parent who loves and values children, especially girls," added Mama Sara to cheers from the crowd.

The woman in question later escaped and returned wearing a smart green pantsuit as she continued her work filming the event.

Last week, the same journalist was barred from entering a church where Uasin Gishu politicians were attending a Sunday service.

Women leaders of the church erected a human wall at the entrance of the church in an attempt to prevent her from entering the main hall where the service was taking place.