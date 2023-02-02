President Ruto names new Coast water boss

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally Omar Boga as Coast Water Works Development Agency board chairman.

In the changes announced in a gazette notice dated February 1, 2023, the President named Daniel Katama Mwaringa as the new boss for the next one year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 66 (1) (a) and (b) of the Water Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint — (i) Daniel Katama Mwaringa, as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Coast Water Works Development Agency, with effect from the 1st February, 2023, up to 25th February, 2024,” the notice read.

President Ruto also named board members of he agency. They are: Hafswa Abdalla Dele, Judith Wabosha Mwamburi and Mohamed Masoud Mwahima.

Mr Boga was appointed to the agency on February 26, 2021. He was to serve for three years.

The position fell vacant in 2020 following the death of former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Idd.

Mr Boga is the brother of former Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga.

He once served as the ward representative for Bongwe/Gombato ward and was the majority leader in the county assembly.