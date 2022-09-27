President Ruto, Matiang’i share a light moment at State House meeting

President William Ruto for the first time after the concluded election had an opportunity of meeting some of the Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) who were against his presidential candidature.

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i is known for defending the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga and siding with his political path.

According to Dr Matiang’i, he was supporting Mr Odinga because it was the directive from the former President Uhuru Kenyatta; the remarks he made in one of Azimio campaigns in Kisii county.

He was the most trusted CS by the former President, and even elevated him to the Super CS position, and later he was in charge of all the CSs.

Following the win of President Ruto, Dr Matiang’i disappeared from the limelight and even deactivated his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

But on Tuesday, his presence at the Cabinet meeting at State House that was chaired by the President surprised many, proving that politics has no enmity.

The President and the Interior CS were at State House laughing, bringing back the moment before Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga Handshake in 2018, when Dr Ruto and all the CSs used to have the light moment..

Apart from Dr Matiang’i, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, who was a greatest critic to President Ruto was also at State House.

Mr Munya had been assured by the Azimio leader that he would retain his position only if Azimio would have formed the government, which did not happen.

Also, Mr Munya came face to face with Deputy President Rigathi Gachgua even after snubbing his recent event of flagging off the cheaper fertilisers to farmers.

Members of the Cabinet during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on September 27,2022. Photo credit: Kevin Cheruiyot I Nation Media Group

ICT CS Joe Mucheru is also another man who grabbed the attention of Kenyans. During the campaigns, Mr Mucheru was criticized by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders for being biased and taking sides.

He had said that he would ensure that the votes of Mr Odinga are safeguarded.