President Ruto listed among most influential Africans in 2023

President William Ruto’s role during last year's climate action debate has seen him listed as one of the most influential Africans in 2023.

The New African magazine, a monthly news magazine based in London that has been published since 1966, has noted that President Ruto changed Africa’s position during the climate action summit. Kenya was the host of the summit that took place in September 2023.

“In one swoop, he changes the position of Africa from that of a backseat passenger in the climate crisis discussion to being a lead navigator,” the magazine said.

“Africa secured $23 billion (Sh3.5 trillion) of green funding and made a powerful declaration on new global taxes and a restructuring of the financial architecture – that formed a backdrop to the COP28 Summit in UAE. Ruto’s most profound impact was to completely overturn the accepted,” it added.

The Head of State was praised for displaying a remarkable combination of steely resolve with disarming charm.

Other aspects that were considered leading to his achievement include; encouraging the youth to be entrepreneurs and that this would improve the economic stature of the country and his recent decision to end of visa requirements for all visitors to the country.

However, his greatest achievements, according to the magazine, was on the international stage, where he has been lauded for putting up a bold and charismatic figure.

In November 2023, President Ruto was also feted by Time Magazine and named as one of the 100 most influential Climate leaders in business in 2023.

The magazine said Dr William Ruto has gained prominence as a champion of green investment in Africa, notably through hosting last year's inaugural Africa Climate Summit.

In an interview with the magazine, Dr Ruto said that to advance the climate agenda in the next year, capital providers need to re-assess their perception of investment risks in Africa, arguing that these are often structurally overestimated.

“This overstating of risk is true even before taking into account the downside risk and costs of inadequate climate action — if that were incorporated, the cost of capital in Africa could come down even further, since Africa can offer climate-positive growth: it can be a globally cost-competitive climate action powerhouse, greening global supply and manufacturing chains and removing carbon," he said.

Dr Ruto also identified the advancement towards a global carbon price in 2024 as pivotal. He further explained that with the global carbon price on course then that will reflect the true cost of climate change, which will incorporate it into associated trade regulation.

Despite the Head of State getting all the accolades abroad; back home, most Kenyans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction under his watch.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been making calls to the President Ruto's government to reduce the cost of living as things were worsening by the day ever since he took over from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Mr Odinga challenged the Head of State to reduce his appetite for taxation, and ensure that they bring down the cost of living in Kenya.

The opposition leader said that Kenyans have had a tumultuous year marked by economic hardship, adding that he will mount pressure on the government to cut taxes in the new year.

In 2023, Mr Odinga led a series of anti-government demonstrations as he accused the President of making life difficult for Kenyans and affecting the economy.