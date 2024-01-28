President Ruto leaves for Italy-Africa Summit in Rome

President William Ruto has left the country for an official visit to Rome, Italy, where he will attend the Italy-Africa Summit.

The summit, themed 'A Bridge for Common Growth', will bring together 20 African Heads of State and Government to discuss critical areas of collaboration, including food security, culture, education, vocational training, energy security, economic and infrastructure development, as well as the fight against human trafficking and terrorism.

In a statement to media houses on Sunday morning, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto will deliver a speech on energy security during the summit.

“As the chairperson of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, President Ruto will deliver an address on energy security during the summit," Mr Mohamed said.

Dr Ruto will also hold discussions with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy to foster bilateral cooperation.

“The two leaders will review agreements reached during President Mattarella's state visit to Kenya last year and in subsequent meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,” he added.

He said that the projects formed through the collaboration between the two countries will be expedited including programmes in environmental conservation, climate change resilience, water, education, health, energy and culture.

During his State visit in Rome, Dr Ruto is expected to hold bilateral engagements with the European Union leaders and African leaders involved in the peace processes in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“President Ruto's agenda also includes bilateral engagements with European Union leaders, World Bank and IMF officials, and African leaders involved in peace processes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and South Sudan,” said Mr Mohamed.

President Ruto, on January 14, stated that the purpose of the visit was to secure funding for key water projects and conclude negotiations on the government's efforts to revive the stalled Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet, as well as the Itare Dam in Nakuru County.

Italy has partnered with Kenya on projects in various sectors, including environmental protection and climate change resilience.

Kenya has also received funding from Italy for the construction of the Aror and Kimwarer dams, as well as support for education, health, energy and cultural initiatives.

In the Sudan crisis, President Ruto in the past called out Army Chief General Abdel Fattan Burhan and Rapid Support Forces Commander General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo for their continued role in the internal conflict that has left a trail of disaster in the country.

He said that there was no reason for violence yet the two are differing over what can be solved through dialogue. He said Kenya was determined to stop Africa from sliding into military rule.