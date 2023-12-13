President Ruto: Housing project is here to stay

The government will not abandon the housing project despite opposition, President William Ruto has said.

The consequences of implementing the project include the deduction of the housing levy from salaried Kenyans. The levy came into effect following an amendment to the Employment Act by the Finance Act, 2023.

However, the High Court ruled that the housing levy imposed on formal sector workers was unfair and unconstitutional.

The Head of State was speaking at the Diaspora Investment Conference 2023 on Wednesday when he categorically stated that he was determined to see the full implementation of the housing project.

“I am telling you this time round, I am implementing it and I am so determined because we must do it,” President Ruto said, explaining that countries like Korea and Singapore are ahead of Kenya in terms of development because they dared to implement such a project.

With this pronouncement, the President is confident that his administration is doing the right thing and has been relentless in its pursuit.

Stimulate the whole ecosystem

He said the undertaking will “stimulate the whole ecosystem of manufacturing of construction products.”





The President, who touted the project as a panacea for the country's unemployment, noted that the opposition side had the same vision in its manifesto and had clearly outlined the percentages of the levies.

“But when it came to implementation, that is where the devil lives. Nobody wanted it implemented,” the President said. “We know what we must do. But we cannot gather the courage to do it. But this time round, what it takes. We are going to implement it.”

He pointed out that some 120,000 Kenyans have been working on the housing programme in the last eight months, and that he intends to double the number by March next year and triple it by the end of 2024.

“And, in five years, we will have half a million Kenyans working and the whole country will be a bustling construction site,” Dr Ruto said.

He said the houses would ensure that up to seven million people living in slums and informal settlements live in indignity.

Dr Ruto said that through the project, he will change the perception that housing is the preserve of the rich.

“We need to get Kenyans to own a home and for them to do that, we have to have social housing [and] affordable housing. We now will have a unit that will cost Sh400,000 with tenant purchase of Sh3,000 per month, and finally, a Kenyan will own a home,” he said.





In addition, President Ruto said the housing project will be critical in reversing land fragmentation, which he said was on the rise. If left unchecked, especially in counties, he warned, some counties risk becoming urban slums.

Reverse land fragmentation

“We need to reverse land fragmentation and housing is the tool we have to reverse fragmentation. And to give us the opportunity to save the land that we have for production of food and other items so that we can drive our food security initiative but also provide settlements and housing for our people,” he said.

The government also pledged to keep its promise to place diaspora issues at the centre of its policies, programmes and initiatives.

President Ruto said he had expanded digital public service delivery to 14,000 services, which had not only improved efficiency and integrity in the delivery of government services but also improved revenue collection.