President Ruto gets new aide-de-camp

President William Ruto has a new Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga from the Kenya Army.

He takes over from Stelu Lekolool who a few months ago was promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

He has since been deployed to the Department of Defence (DoD) headquarters.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi flanked by his then ADC Stelu Lekolool. Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

The new ADC will be deputised by Lieutenant Colonel Damaris Agnetta also from the Kenya Army.

She takes over from the Kenya Air Force’s Racheal Nduta Kamui, who was also recently promoted to a full Colonel and has now been deployed to the DoD headquarters.

Col. Lengusuranga was commissioned in 1999. He is a seasoned and decorated military officer serving as a senior Special Forces branch commander.

Lt. Col. Agnetta was commissioned in 2003 and has been serving as an Artillery officer. She's also served in the UN Observer Mission.

An ADC is a highly trained military officer who shadows the Commander in Chief during official functions.

Only one ADC is appointed at any particular time and they must be in the rank of a Lt Colonel or full Colonel.

Col Nduta was last seen assisting Brigadier Lekolool on Monday when President Ruto inspected the affordable housing development project in Mukuru, Nairobi.