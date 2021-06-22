President Ramaphosa's 'missing' iPad nearly derails public address 

President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech in Cape Town on May 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After being invited to the podium, Mr Ramaphosa appeared stranded at the missing speech.
  • President Ramaphosa later re-emerged on the podium with the iPad and before commencing his speech.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa bought some comic relief live on television Tuesday when his iPad containing his speech purportedly ‘disappeared’, before it was found. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Report: Jamal Khashoggi killers were trained in US

  2. Women migrants turned to sex slaves in Libya

  3. We should all be concerned by rising cases of missing children

  4. PRIME Why Akasha accomplices are still free

  5. PRIME Fatal drive-by shootings on Thika road

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.