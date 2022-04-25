President Kibaki’s body arrives at Parliament ahead of public viewing

Body of the late President Mwai Kibaki arrives at the parliament buildings

The body of former President Mwai Kibaki has arrived at Parliament Buildings where it will lie in state for public viewing from today April 25 through Wednesday April 27.

Mwai Kibaki solemn procession

President Mwai Kibaki's solemn procession arrives at Parliament Buildings.

The body arrived just before 7.30am following a procession that began at Lee Funeral Home at about 7.05am.

The solemn procession went through Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Uhuru Highway through to Parliament Road.

Mwai Kibaki solemn procession

The gun carrier that escorted the late President Mwai Kibaki's body to Parliament buildings.

Religious leaders from different faiths are already at Parliament to facilitate religious rites ahead of the ceremonial removal of the body from the casket in readiness for public viewing.

1931 - 2022: Kibaki's final journey

