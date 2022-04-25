President Kibaki’s body arrives at Parliament ahead of public viewing
The body of former President Mwai Kibaki has arrived at Parliament Buildings where it will lie in state for public viewing from today April 25 through Wednesday April 27.
The body arrived just before 7.30am following a procession that began at Lee Funeral Home at about 7.05am.
The solemn procession went through Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue, Uhuru Highway through to Parliament Road.
Religious leaders from different faiths are already at Parliament to facilitate religious rites ahead of the ceremonial removal of the body from the casket in readiness for public viewing.