President Kenyatta suspends Land judge over mental incapacity

President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended a judge of the Environment and Land Court citing mental incapacity.

In a gazette notice issued Tuesday, the head of state also named a tribunal that will look into the removal of Justice Mary Gitumbi from office.

The move followed a report of the Judicial Service Commission that said it was satisfied that, based on medical reports, the judge was unable to perform her the functions of office.

The tribunal will be headed by High Court judge Omondi Hellen Amolo. Other members of the tribunal include Justices Luka Kiprotich Kimaru, Linnet Ndolo, Peter Munge Murage and Mary Martha Nyakado Bonyo.

Psychiatrists Dr Frank Njenga and Dr Margaret Othieno Makonyengo will also be part of the team that will decide Justice Gitumbi's fate.

"The mandate of the tribunal shall be to consider the petition on removal of Justice Gitumbi from office on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a)," the gazette notice signed by President Kenyatta said.