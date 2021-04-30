President Kenyatta signs Division of Revenue Bill into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 into law at State House, Nairobi, on April 30, 2021.

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Ibrahim Oruko

  • The law was passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday with a decision to remove the disbursement of Sh40 billion in conditional grants meant for the counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021, on Friday, paving way for the submission of the financial estimates for the 2021/22 financial year.

