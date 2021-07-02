Uhuru and Ruto at BBI launch
President Kenyatta should have handed power to DP, Court of Appeal told

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

  • President had an option of vacating power temporarily just as he did in October 2014 during ICC hearing
  • This would have allowed him to pursue the constitutional amendments as a private citizen and not have flouted the law, lawyers argue.

For President Kenyatta to initiate an amendment of the constitution through a popular initiative, he should have surrendered his authority to his deputy William Ruto, the Court of Appeal heard yesterday.

