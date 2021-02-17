President Kenyatta reshuffles CASs and PSs

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced changes to the executive in a bid to foster efficiency in his government.

"The changes are also in recognition of the momentous task of setting the foundation for building back better, as Kenya rebounds from the socio-economic shocks of the coronavirus pandemic," the President said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang has been moved to State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development. Dr Julius Jwan has replaced Dr Kipsang.

Ambassador Peter Kaberia has been moved to State Department for Industrialisation, Dr Margaret Mwakima to State Department for Vocational and Technical Training.

Mr Charles Sunkuli is now the new Principal Secretary in the State Department for Youth Affairs. Mr Julius Korir will take over Mr Sunkuli’s former place at the State Department for Devolution.

Mr Francis Owino has been moved to the State Department for Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy while Andrew Kamau will lead the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

Former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany has been appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development and Dr Sara Ruto is the new CAS at the Ministry of Education.

Mr Zachary Ayieko has been appointed CAS in the Ministry of Energy and Alex Mburi Mwiru in the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning in a similar capacity.

Further, Mr Eric Simiyu Wafukho has been appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the National Treasury and Planning Ministry, Jackson Musyoka Kalla has been appointed in the same capacity in the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka is the new CAS in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives and Prof Japheth Ntiba Micheni has bee appointed in a similar capacity in the State Law Office and Department of Justice.

Ms Winnie Guchu has been named CAS in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government. Other CAS appointees are: Gideon Mung’aro (Ministry of Devolution), Dr Lina Jebii Kilimo (Ministry of Public Service and Gender), Mr Hassan Noor Hassan (Ministry of Education) and Zack Kinuthia Mugure (Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage) alongside former West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin.