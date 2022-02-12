President Kenyatta leads Kenyans in mourning former Kangema MP Tiras Ngahu

Leaders from Mt Kenya region and across the country on Saturday, February 12 closed ranks to mourn former Kangema MP, Tiras Nyingi Ngahu, who died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

Mr Ngahu, born in 1965, was first elected Kangema MP in September 2012 when he replaced the then no-nonsense Internal Security Minister John Njoroge Michuki who had died.

He was the first MP to be elected under The National Alliance (TNA) party which was under the leadership of Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was re-elected in the March 2013 General Election. However, he lost to the current MP Muturi Kigano in the 2017 General Election.

A statement from the family said Mr Ngahu "has been unwell for some time and today while receiving treatment in Nairobi he went to be with the Lord."

Mr Ngahu who attended Githiga primary school and Kagumo High School attained his Bachelor's degree from Kenyatta University in 1987.

Leaders have come together to mourn the former MP, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President sent a message of condolence to the family describing Mr Ngahu as a loyal and patriotic Kenyan who was committed to the wellbeing of the country.

“Hon Ngahu has been consistent in his politics. He has always championed the interests of all Kenyans and more so the residents of Murang’a County where he was born," President Uhuru said in his message of comfort.

"It is because of his commitment to the wellbeing of our country that he was on the forefront in campaigning for a system of strengthening the devolved system of Government through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)."

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang'ata described Mr Ngahu as a "humble, down to earth and honest man." He said the Murang'a County and the country at large has lost a true patriot.

Mr Kang'ata revealed that he had last week visited Mr Ngahu in hospital and they talked about the future of Mt Kenya region politics and economy.

"He had told me to remain optimistic that all will work for the common good in the region and the whole country. He insisted on commitment to service delivery in a manner that alleviates poverty. He was one man who was very objective in his outlook of issues," the Senator said.

Long career administrator Joseph Kaguthi described the deceased as a man whose unadulterated patriotism to his motherland was unquestionable.

"I worked with him when he was serving as Kangema MP and I can tell you that his commitment to national security was outstanding," he said.

Mr Kigano mourned his predecessor as a "man whose pragmatic absorption of issues was unblemished."

"We have remained good friends... he was a man who respected law and order. We will miss him as our son and our patriot. We will join hands with his family to give him a befitting send-off," he said.

Former Maragua MP Elias Mbau said Mr Ngahu was instrumental in fine-tuning Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) draft that has since been stalled by the courts

"He was one of the leading lights in ensuring interests of Mt Kenya region were captured in the initiative. He was specifically very passionate about the one-man-one-shilling principle of resource allocation. He has died wishing to see it become real," he said.

Pastor Simon Kanyoro told the Nation that Mr Ngahu was a staunch Christian who loved to support evangelization of the Holy Trinity.

"We will miss his generosity to the Christian Church. He never discriminated against faiths...he supported all of us with a gracious heart. We pray that he rests in eternal peace," he said.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi who is the county's parliamentary whip, said Mr Ngahu has died at a time his contribution to Mt Kenya politics ahead of August 9 General Election was highly needed.

"Not many know that Mr Ngahu was working as a consultant with Jubilee Party. He had also served as a director of elections in the party. He was in the team that has been tasked to rejuvenate the party and ready it for a merger with the Orange Democratic Movement," he said.

Mr Ngugi said Mr Ngahu stood for Mt Kenya unity, inclusivity, peace, prosperity and stability in a very passionate way.

"He was also in the team that was working to propel former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth as Mt Kenya political kingpin. He has been instrumental in reaching out to other leaders in the region to make it happen," he said.