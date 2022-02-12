President Kenyatta leads Kenyans in mourning former Kangema MP Tiras Ngahu

Tiras Ngau

Former Kangema MP Tiras Ngahu (left) with then Kiharu MP Irungu Kang'ata. Mr Ngahu died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.
 

Photo credit: File
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Leaders from Mt Kenya region and across the country on Saturday, February 12 closed ranks to mourn former Kangema MP, Tiras Nyingi Ngahu, who died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi Hospital.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.