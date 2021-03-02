President Kenyatta, leaders eulogise Juja MP as true servant leader

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday attended the burial of Juja MP Francis Waititu in Juja, Kiambu County, eulogising him as a patriotic leader who demonstrated all the attributes of true servant leadership.

A funeral service took place at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) grounds before the body was taken to the MP's home in Juja town.

Mr Waititu died on February 22 at MP Shah Hospital, to where he was admitted the day before. He has been battling brain cancer since 2017.

Speaking at the Jkuat grounds, the President further described Waititu as a hardworking, peaceful, generous and corruption-free leader, who served all people without discrimination.

“I am here as a friend of the deceased, whom I knew for many years before becoming President. He never stole any coin from the public and was a servant leader," he said.

“He added, "He never failed to do good. He never waited to be asked for help but willingly offered to support anyone in need. He would offer support before being asked,” he said.

President Kenyatta said it was on the basis of the MP's prudent utilisation of resources allocated to his constituency that he was re-elected to serve a second term.

“It’s never easy for a person to be re-elected, especially here in Kiambu County. [His re-election] meant the people knew and understood him," he said.

"Seeing him elected twice in Kiambu was a testament to the fact that he was a [good] performer. We will continue with the good work he left unfinished."

Waititu joined politics in 2013 when he won the Juja Constituency seat on a TNA ticket. He retained the seat in the 2017 General Election.

Speaker Justin Muturi eulogises Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu

Mr Kenyatta further said the MP worked hard to fulfil the promises he made his constituents and went out of his way to support government projects on behalf of the public.

“This is the kind of leadership we want. A leadership free of corruption.”

The President challenged leaders to emulate Waititu by focusing on what is right for Kenyans, especially projects that transform lives, instead of endless politicking and empty rhetoric.

“He taught us that a leader is one who can stand up and work for his people. 'Wakapee' never stole even a penny from the government. He was a leader who cherished the peace and unity of the people he led,” he said.

The President assured Juja residents that he will work with other leaders in the region to complete the projects Waititu initiated.

“The good people of Juja, I assure you that I will be back ... We are with you ... We shall be back to launch water projects and resolve the issue of title deeds. I will ensure we fulfil all the projects he initiated," he said.

Government supporter

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi eulogised the lawmaker as a nationalist who strongly supported the government's business in Parliament and was instrumental in passing laws.

“When it came to anything touching on the government, Waititu didn’t waste time. He supported the government’s position to the end. He was an ardent supporter of the President. He always rallied behind me as the Speaker ... I will miss him dearly,” he said.

Speaker Muturi added that the MP, who succumbed to brain cancer, was a servant leader who used his management skills to transform management of the Juja Constituency Development Fund (CDF), making it one of the best-managed in the country.

Governor James Nyoro eulogises Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro described Waititu as a passionate, humble, generous and hardworking person who was devoted to the improvement of his constituents’ lives.

Dr Nyoro said the legislator was particularly keen on improving coffee farming and always sought expertise on how to expand agricultural production in Juja and Kiambu County at large.

The governor also said that Waititu’s boundless generosity endeared him to many people and that he was committed to building strong friendships with people from all walks of life.

“We have lost a passionate, very humble and very generous person who was committed to helping all people.”

Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo also addressed the mourners.

Kiambu MP Jude Njomo told the people to consider letting the late legislator’s widow, Susan Waititu, fill his shoes by electing her as the MP for the remainder of the term.

Widow's eulogy

Ms Waititu said her husband was caring and that he loved both his family and his constituents.

“I will miss you, my dear husband. The last three years have been a rollercoaster. Doctors said you only had six to 12 months to live but you fought the good fight, particularly when you lost your memory. You communicated by pricking my hand and I felt inspired,” she said.

Other leaders present included Kiambu Deputy governor Joyce Ngugi, MPs Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Simon King’ara (Ruiru) Sabina Chege (Muranga’a woman representative), Charles Jaguar (Starehe) and Joyce Kamene.

Additional reporting by PSCU