President Kenyatta lauds reforms at NYS as 7,479 graduate

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday presided over the graduation of 7,479 National Youth Service (NYS) recruits at their college in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The pass-out parade consisted of 5,361 male and 2,118 female recruits, who successfully completed their training.

For the first time,47 persons living with disabilities also graduated after they were incorporated in the NYS training.

President Kenyatta lauded the NYS management for ensuring the service is stronger and more effective in the delivery of its mandate.

“I commend the institution’s new governing council for strengthening management systems which have led to improved financial controls, procurement procedures, and administrative supervision. This has resulted in higher productivity and better efficiency. This has also allowed young recruits to acquire useful skills,” said the President.

NYS recruits entertain Uhuru and state officials during pass out parade

Through reforms, the NYS, which has in the past been riddled with corruption, is slowly getting transformed.

The new NYS governing council has four committees, including the audit and risk management committee, which have played a key role in auditing accounts and ensuring there is transparency.

“The reforms we have undertaken at the NYS are bearing fruits.NYS has been able to overcome its past challenges and emerged to become an integral part of Kenya’s youth and national development, playing a significant role on the realisation of the Big Four Agenda,”added the Head of State.

He revealed the management of NYS, the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs and that of Information and Communication Technologyhave jointly established a tracking system, that will ensure the recruits land meaningful employment opportunities once they graduate. “The system will contain details including counties where recruits come from and job opportunities available for the youth,” stated President Kenyatta.

NYS recruit mimics CS Kagwe on Covid-19

He also directed the Ministry of Interior and the Kenya Defense Forces(KDF) to increase the number of NYS recruits they employ.

“I wish to commend the NYS for getting involved in rehabilitation of railway lines. They have also helped in the implementation of Covid-19 containment measures including in key government installations,” said the President.

After graduation, the recruits were not released to go home. They will remain at the academy to be deployed to the 22 NYS units in the country for further training

NYS Director-General Matilda Sakwa said last year, about 8,000 youth were recruited to join the service.