President Kenyatta holds talks with UN chief Antonio Guterres in New York

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the agency's headquarters in New York.

The President, who is in the US on a two-day official visit, and the UN boss discussed several subjects of global importance including security and humanitarian crises in Haiti and Ethiopia's Tigray region as well as preparations for the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Ethiopia, the President and his host agreed to continue engaging the Ethiopian government and other actors in the internal conflict with a view of finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

On the political and humanitarian situation in Haiti, the President and Mr Guterres resolved to continue rallying the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of the troubled Caribbean nation as it navigates its way out of the current crisis.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta affirmed Kenya's commitment to the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and assured Mr Guterres of the country's determination to continue working with his office in advancing the United Nations agenda globally.