President Kenyatta heads to UAE for Dubai expo

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day tour as he seeks to strengthen trade ties, and bridge the trade imbalance between Kenya and the Gulf State.

Kariuki Mugwe, Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE, said that President Kenyatta will attend a high level business forum and preside over the Kenya national day at the Expo 2020 Dubai. He will also hold bilateral talks with the Emirate’s leadership.

Accompanied by representatives from the Kenya business community with trade interests in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in general, Mr. Kenyatta is also expected to showcase business and investment opportunities that are available in Kenya.

“The Kenyan business representatives will engage and strike business deals with their UAE counterparts and other participating countries. The visit also provides an opportunity for Kenya and the UAE to enhance their bilateral relations which are founded on shared historical ties,” said Ambassador Mugwe.

The ambassador expressed optimism that the engagement will secure investment opportunities at both bilateral and multi-lateral levels.

On his part, the Consul General of Kenya to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Ambassador Peter Mwendwa expressed optimism that the engagement will ensure Kenya remains visible at the global arena.

“Kenya has been showcasing what it has to offer in terms of investment opportunities in the manufacturing, agriculture and tourism sectors. This is definitely going to be a game changer due to our proximity to the huge market of the Middle East. You can imagine how our economy will benefit from just a small chunk of horticultural products, for example, which has a market of over 2.6 billion dollars,” Ambassador Mwendwa said.

He added that Kenya’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai comes at a time when more visibility is required in terms of creating investment opportunities in the country, and serves as an efficient post-Covid-19 recovery strategy for the country.

President Kenyatta’s visit comes two weeks after UAE lifted its December 20 travel ban it had put on Kenya over fake covid-19 tests, which also saw Kenya on January 10, retaliate by suspending all inbound and transit passenger flights from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).