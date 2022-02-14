President Kenyatta heads to UAE for Dubai expo

President Uhuru Kenyatta. He will be in UAE for three days as he seeks to strengthen trade ties, and bridge the trade imbalance between Kenya and the Gulf State.

By  Mercy Chelangat

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day tour as he seeks to strengthen trade ties, and bridge the trade imbalance between Kenya and the Gulf State.

