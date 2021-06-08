President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face during crowd stop

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a visit in Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, near Cahors, southwestern France, on June 2, 2021. AFP
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Macron's bodyguards quickly intervened and two people were detained, local officials said.
  • Two 28-year-old men living in the region are being questioned, the local prosecutor's office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while greeting a crowd in southeast France on Tuesday, in a shock incident he shrugged off as "isolated" but which drew widespread condemnation in a tense political climate.

