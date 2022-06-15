Pre-trial detention is a chronic problem, judge says in bail row

A judge has criticised the criminal justice system, saying, arbitrary application of pre-trial detention undermines the principle of a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Justice John Mativo said in Mombasa Tuesday that pre-trial detention has become a chronic problem, noting that suspects spend an average of four years in custody before their cases are scheduled for hearing.

“Trial delay remains the bane of our justice system. This must change,” said the judge, adding that he observed this worrying trend during his visits to prisons.

“There is no reason why a case such as the one facing the applicant in the lower court should take so long before it commences, nor is there justifiable reason to consign a person to jail before conviction for such a long period. I am persuaded that this is a proper case for this court to review the orders declining bail,” said the judge as he granted Mr Wesley Rerimoi a Sh50, 000 bail. His bail application had been denied by the lower court in March after the prosecution argued that he is a flight risk because “he deserted his job and had been on the run”.

Delicate balancing act

Justice Mativo said magistrates must conduct a delicate balancing act so as to apply reasonable conditions while determining bail applications. The judge added that the problem doesn’t lie with the law as such, but its interpretation, adding that there is enough in the law to protect against wrongful use of pre-trial detention.

While noting that the lower court should have listened to the suspect, Justice Mativo said it is the duty of magistrates to uphold the rights of suspects. Court records show that Mr Rerimoi was arraigned on October 21 last year and hearing of his case was slated for September 9. Mr Rerimoi has attended court 13 times.

He moved to the High Court in May to plead with the judge to release him on bond. The prosecution countered that the suspect had changed his phone number upon being released on cash bail at the police station and has no known address.