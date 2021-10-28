ECDE pupils
Pre-primary school teachers paid 6 times less than peers

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teachers union says pay discrepancy among ECDE teachers needs to be addressed urgently.
  • In private schools, some employers are paying the teachers as little as Sh2,000.

Pre-primary education teachers have protested unequal pay by counties, with some being paid as low as Sh7,500 per month while others earn Sh43,800.

