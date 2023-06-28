PPRA boss to KRC: Follow the law or have tender cancelled

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has told the management of the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) to review its tender document for provision of general insurance brokerage services for Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) assets or risk bungling it.

In a statement, PPRA Director-General Patrick Wanjuki says the tender document for tender No. KR/SCM/086/2022-2023, which KRC made public to the potential bidders does not conform to Article 227 of the Constitution and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (PPAD) Act.

Mr Wanjuki further notes that the KRC tender document does not comply with the PPRA circular of May 18, 2023 on the procurement of insurance services among government agencies.

“We have reviewed the tender document and have advised KRC that the evaluation criteria in the tender document for the subject tender does not conform to the requirements of the Act and our Circular,” says Mr Wanjuki.

KRC Managing Director Mr Philip Mainga did not respond to our calls or inquiries sent to his known phone number on the inconsistencies in the tender document.

The regulatory authority notes that KRC is required to inform the Authority, with documentary evidence, of the actions they will have undertaken by June 30, 2023 or risk having the tender cancelled.

This is so as to guarantee fair treatment and effective competition among potential service providers, according to Mr Wanjuki.

In the event that KRC effects the changes through an addendum, as provided for in sections 75 and 76 of the procurement law, Mr Wanjuki is categorical that “the same” should be promptly uploaded in the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP).

“Consequently, proceeding with the tender in its current form may not lead to an objective and fair identification of a bidder with the best technical competencies to provide the services being procured by your procuring entity.”

Section 80 (3) of procurement law on the evaluation of tenders states that the criteria shall, “to the extent possible, be objective and quantifiable.”

It goes to state that each criterion shall be expressed so that it is applied, in accordance with the procedures, taking into consideration price, quality, time and service for the purpose of evaluation.

The tender document has July 4, 2023 as the closing date for the bidders to submit their application documents for the tender.

The PPRA boss says that the decision to have KRC make a comprehensive review of the evaluation criteria came after non-compliance to the law issues were cited in the tender document.

This means that KRC has no choice but to go by the advice of the procurement regulatory authority by addressing the issues flagged before “proceeding further with the procurement proceedings.”

Nation has learnt that some provisions in the tender document conflict among themselves, the law and the PPRA circular of May 18, 2023.

Among the issues in the tender document include restricting the tender to brokers as opposed to allowing all players in the insurance industry including underwriters, which hinders competition.

The restriction of the tender to brokers only is against clause four of the same tender document that defines who is eligible to make bids for the tender.

“Only Insurance service providers registered by Insurance Regulatory Authority are eligible to tender and sign contracts,” reads clause four of the tender document.

The tender document also has some mandatory provisions on the bidders to comply with, which PPRA advisory says is against the law.

For instance, bidders are required to provide certified audited accounts for the last three consecutive years- 2020, 2021with a turnover of not less than Sh20 billion.

There is also a requirement that the brokers must have been in existence for not less than 10 years.

These requirements according to PPRA restrict competition and are therefore, against the procurement law.

Effective competition

The circular was sent to all the accounting officers in government offices including all the Principal Secretaries and Clerks of Parliament among others.

The circular stresses that any procurement of insurance service must comply with Article 227 of the constitution and section 3 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPAD), which provides effective competition among the potential bidders.

“It is the responsibility of the procuring entity to determine the tendering requirements including eligibility criteria and mandatory requirements for potential bidders as guided by the law. However, the tendering requirements should not extinguish competition and fairness amongst bidders as it is contrary to the constitution and the law,” the circular signed by Mr Wanjuki, reads.

The PPRA circular was copied to Attorney-General Justin Muturi, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo, Council of Governors CEO Ms Grace Mwiti and Mr Godfrey Kiptum, the CEO and Commissioner of Insurance IRA

The circular further reminded all accounting officers in public service that “it is an offense under the law to breach the rules on specific procurement requirements or prepare skewed or tailored technical specifications.”

It is not clear why KRC is limiting the procurement of the insurance service to brokers when according to PPRA “IRA has guided that any insurer it has authorized to transact any class of insurance business should be eligible to bid for any insurance business in the country.”

According to PRRA, the circular was triggered by the “numerous complaints we have” received from the insurance industry players and prospective bidders on procuring entities setting prohibitive or restrictive requirements as part of the tender evaluation criteria in the bidding documents.

“The purpose of this circular is to therefore bring to the attention of all procuring entities of the advisory from the Insurance Regulatory Authority and to remind all accounting officers of the need to ensure that the developed specific requirements promote fair and open competition among potential bidders,” the PPRA circular adds.

It also notes that it sought the guidance of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), the industry regulator, following the numerous complaints it received.

“Upon our review of the complaints raised and analysis of the tender documents uploaded in the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP), we have noted that some procuring entities are requiring bidders to provide requirements that are prohibitive and not proportionate to the estimated cost of services being procured,” the circular reads.

Among the prohibitive requirements PPRA had warned the procurers of insurance services in public service include evidence of profit, annual gross premium, professional indemnity cover limit and paid up cover limit. Interestingly, some of these “prohibitive” requirements are contained in the Kenya Railways tender document.

“This, in our view, restricts competition among interested bidders and contravenes the constitution and the procurement law,” says PPRA.

The law provides that public procurement should be conducted in a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective.

“It is therefore critical that procuring entities observe and adhere to the set-out principles in processing their procurement.”

PPRA further states that when using an open tender method, procuring entities should allow participation of all registered insurance service providers.