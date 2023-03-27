Postmortem: Activist in tea firms sexual abuse case died by suicide

Activist Godfrey Onyango, a key figure in the the sexual abuse case against managers and supervisors at two tea multinations in the South Rift Region, died by suicidie.

A postmortem revealed this on Monday, two days after Dr Onyango was found dead at his home in Lanet, Nakuru County.

The exam by Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu found that the activist died from asphyxiation, caused by a sliding noose neck compression. His family witnessed the procedure.

Dr Onyango was involved in the petition by current and former workers of Ekaterra (formerly Unilever) and James Finlay - operating in Bomet and Kericho counties - for the two companies to admit liability in exposing them to sexual exploitation by managers and supervisors.

The activist, who leaves behind a widow and three children, was actively involved in human rights and environmental issues especially in the workplace, which made him come in contact with victims of sexual exploitation in the companies.

On Monday, he called the Nation and requested not to be named in a series of publications on the sexual exploitation and harsh working conditions in the tea industry.

At least 50 current and former workers of the two companies have, through Kericho advocate Gilbert Kemboi of Kemboi Chambers Advocates, written demand notices to the multinationals, demanding that they admit liability or be sued for compensation for violation of their basic rights.