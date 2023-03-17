Post mortem reveals what killed Lopha Sacco's Nahashon Ng’ang’a

Nahashon Ng’ang’a, who fell off a moving matatu on the Ruiru bypass along Thika Road last Sunday, died from head injuries resulting from blunt trauma, a post mortem has established.

The 35-year-old worked as a conductor for Lopha Sacco matatus plying the Nairobi-Ruiru route.

The post-mortem report also showed he suffered several injuries including extensive bruises on the knees and on the inner parts of his feet, abrasions on the left side of his chest as well as a laceration on his forehead.

Ng’ang’a also sustained injuries to his mouth and nose, suffered a fractured lower jaw and sharp lacerations on his chin, a sliced femoral vein and bruises and abrasion on his arms.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted the two-hour post mortem at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research hospital on Friday afternoon.

“What killed him was severe injuries to the head because the brain was swollen and there were also jaw fractures. Whether anything happened to him before he fell will depend on the construction of eye witnesses,” Dr Oduor said.

Present at the post mortem was Ng’ang’a’s elder brother, Daniel Waweru, who said the family had doubts on whether to bury him next Tuesday at their home in Saba Saba village, Murang’a County, due to financial constraints.

Mr Waweru said they do not have the Sh324,000 accrued at the hospital where his brother was treated between Sunday and Wednesday afternoon, when he died.

There is also the Sh15,000 to be paid for the post-mortem and money required for the burial, which he said was between Sh150,000 and 200,000.

“We are not sure about the burial plans. We tried negotiating with the hospital but so far, we cannot be given our brother’s body for burial until we finish [paying] the bills. As at now, we have close to nothing,” he said.

“We are appealing to anyone willing to help us clear this hefty bill … we are in a really bad place financially yet it is our wish to give our brother a decent send-off.”

Ng’ang’a died Wednesday afternoon, three days after falling off a moving matatu heading to Ruiru town from Nairobi.

Photos captured him bleeding profusely on the busy superhighway moments after the fall, sparking national outrage.

It was widely believed that Ng’ang’a was pushed off the matatu that is yet to be identified, with the masses blaming the Lopha Sacco matatu that stopped at the scene.

The police, however, clarified that the matatu in photos doing the rounds on social media, for allegedly being involved in the accident, was actually the vehicle that rushed him to hospital.

Police are searching for the vehicle in the accident and have asked any member of the public who witnessed the accident to give information to officers at Ruiru Police Station.

Ng’nang’a, popularly known as Kichwa, lived in Sabasaba village with his mother, Mary Wangu. He relocated back to the village a year ago after life became unbearable in Nairobi’s Mathare slum.

Ng’ang’a attended Sabasaba Primary and Secondary School, both in Sabasaba town, and had been working as both a hawker and a tout.