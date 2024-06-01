Post-harvest losses cost Kenya Sh72 billion annually, CS Mithika Linturi says

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi says between 30 and 40 percent of what is harvested is lost every year.

The government has warned against a rise in post-harvest losses with the country losing at least Sh72 billion annually, even as it steps up efforts to reduce such losses by half by 2025.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said between 30 and 40 percent of what is harvested is lost every year, posing a threat to achieving food security in the country.

The CS argued that the high levels of post-harvest losses from across diverse value chains is a major contributor to declining food security in the country.

He explained that high losses usually occur at different phases in food systems of various value chains including farm-level production phase, harvesting, transportation, storage, marketing and processing phases individually or even over multiple phases.

“The huge post-harvest losses can be attributed to inefficiency of value chain development services, inadequate knowledge of post-harvest management initiatives and weak coordination and communication linkages among the sector players,” said CS Linturi.

Post-harvest losses

However, the CS said his ministry with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (Fao) is developing a post-harvest management strategy, targeting to reduce post-harvest losses by 50 percent by 2025.

He pointed out that the ministry has distributed 100 mobile grain dryers to curb post-harvest losses in 15 main maize-growing counties to curb post-harvest losses mainly caused by poor storage, inadequate drying facilities and poor weather conditions during the harvesting period.

The counties include Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Bungoma, Kakamega, West Pokot, Narok, Kericho, Migori, Bomet, Baringo, Nyandarua, and Laikipia.

Further, the CS observed that the government has commissioned 359 units of 3,000-liter capacity bulk milk coolers and accessories to 46 counties to reduce post-harvest losses in the dairy industry.

He explained the intervention is part of a reduction of post-harvest losses of milk through the first phase of the Livestock Value Chain Support Project.

“Through the second phase of the project, more coolers and pasteurizers will be provided to the farmers in the country, to reduce post-harvest losses in the dairy industry,” he said.

CS Linturi appealed to the private sector and development partners to enhance investment by focusing on disseminating and promoting post-harvest technologies.

He said the reduction of post-harvest losses demands the implementation of multi-faceted approaches by diverse stakeholders, for no one single entity can adequately tackle.

“Over the years, the public and private sector players have made huge investments towards enabling the agricultural sector to contribute effectively towards enhanced food and nutrition security of the country,” he said.

He added the government will continue supporting research and development of post-harvest technologies, offering necessary policy guidance that safeguards national and regional trade without compromising food safety.

“Post-harvest technologies play a central role in food safety and livelihood income and therefore call for concerted efforts by all stakeholders,” said Mr Linturi. “Let us join hands to reduce food losses through the adoption and implementation of post-harvest technologies.”

High-quality agricultural products

The CS decried that market infrastructure for farmers has remained underdeveloped in agricultural counties, however, his ministry is working on ensuring the promotion and facilitation of agricultural trade and marketing of high-quality agricultural products in the domestic, regional and international markets at competitive prices.

This is despite the agricultural sector supporting diverse communities and millions of families with the agricultural landscape in Kenya being predominantly subsistence and smallholder-based.

The agricultural sector survey of May 2023 indicates that the sector contributed over 40 percent of the national total employment opportunities directly or indirectly through different crop and livestock value chains.

However, he said, a growing population coupled with challenges emanating from climate change effects, low soil fertility, inadequate adoption of agricultural technologies, limited access to high-quality inputs and high post-harvest losses among others have impeded the attainment of food and nutrition security.